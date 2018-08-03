Woman fell from truck and struck head and upper torso

A WOMAN has been airlifted to Brisbane after falling from a water truck whilst working last night in Central Queensland.

The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service was tasked to retrieve the critical patient from Moura about 8.30pm.

The Queensland Ambulance Service had been called to the scene of the accident on the Dawson Highway at at 7.20pm.

The rescue chopper report stated the woman struck her head, resulting in a large laceration to her scalp, suspected fracture to her skull and concerns of further head injuries and upper torso injuries.

Due to the seriousness of her injuries she was transported directly to Bundaberg airport to an awaiting RFDS aircraft, where she was transported to Brisbane for further treatment.