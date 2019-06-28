Woman fights ‘disgraceful’ parking fine

Nikita has vowed not to pay the fine.

A woman is refusing to pay a $263 fine after a ranger thought her car was parked illegally.

Nikita Kersten was whacked with the fine while her car was parked outside a family member's house on the Central Coast on June 16 in a parking spot she's used many times before.

When she later returned to her car, a no stopping sign near her car had been vandalised with an extra arrow painted on it pointing towards her car.

Ms Kersten also had a parking fine on her car for $263 for disobeying a no stopping sign.

The young woman told 2GB she contacted NSW Revenue to explain the fine was handed to her by mistake.

"It's the principle, so I thought I need to do something further about it," she said.

"I'm not going to pay the fine."

She received a written response, telling her the penalty still applied despite NSW Revenue acknowledging the circumstances surrounding the fine.

The woman's brother scratched the fake arrow painted on one side of the sign.

The fake arrow was no masterpiece.

"We acknowledge your comments indicating the sign was vandalised and this contributed to this offence, however we are unable to cancel the penalty," the response read.

"The issuing authority also reviewed the matter and confirms the penalty was correctly issued and still applies."

NSW Minister for Finance and Small Business Damien Tudehope has asked for the incident to be investigated again, calling it a disgrace.

"On the face of it, it's disgraceful," Mr Tudehope told 2GB.

"He (State Revenue Commissioner) can have another fresh pair of eyes on it and make sure this decision has been correctly made."

Ms Kersten is considering contacting her local member and isn't afraid to take the issue to court.

"I feel someone needs to stand up and not let them get away with instances like this," she said.