A woman suffered critical injuries in a horrific single-vehicle rollover near Calen early Sunday morning. She was flown to Townsville Hospital where she remains in a serious but stable condition. Picture: RACQ CQ Rescue
News

Woman fights for life as photos show horrific crash impact

Lillian Watkins
24th May 2021 9:45 AM | Updated: 10:08 AM
Shocking photos have revealed the extent a vehicle was damaged in a rollover south of Mackay that left a woman fighting for life in hospital.

A 28-year-old woman remains in a serious but stable condition in Townsville Hospital after her Toyota LandCruiser rolled off the Bruce Highway 1km south of Calen about 2am Sunday.

The RACQ CQ Rescue service released photos of the mangled wreckage which show the front-end of the 4WD severely damaged and the roof over the passenger side crumpled.

 

The woman, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, suffered life-threatening injuries when she was thrown from the vehicle.

The rescue service flew the woman to Townsville from the scene about 500m from the intersection of McDermotts Road.

A Townsville Hospital spokeswoman said the woman remained in a serious condition in hospital.

 

Initial investigations indicated the vehicle failed to navigate a bend in the road.

Forensic Crash Unit investigations are ongoing.

