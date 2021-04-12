Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A 21-year-old woman is in critical condition after becoming infected with meningococcal disease (file image)
A 21-year-old woman is in critical condition after becoming infected with meningococcal disease (file image)
News

Woman fights for life from meningococcal

by James Hall
12th Apr 2021 4:05 PM

A 21-year-old Adelaide woman is in a critical condition after becoming infected with an invasive case of meningococcal disease.

South Australian health authorities said the strain was yet to be identified as close contacts of the woman were traced and identified.

Six people who came into contact with the infected case were directed to receive clearance antibiotics.

The concerning infection comes after a 29-year-old man from Adelaide died in March with a serotype W strain of the disease.

"There have been two cases of invasive meningococcal disease reported in SA to date this year, compared to one recorded at the same time last year," SA Health said in a statement on Monday.

Originally published as Woman fights for life from meningococcal

editors picks meningococcal

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NAMED: Rocky’s drink and drug-drivers

        Premium Content NAMED: Rocky’s drink and drug-drivers

        Crime Here’s the details of those who pleaded guilty last week.

        Top Tourism Town: CQ destinations in the running

        Premium Content Top Tourism Town: CQ destinations in the running

        News Your vote will decide which centres take the coveted titles.

        T-bone crash reported in Rockhampton CBD

        Premium Content T-bone crash reported in Rockhampton CBD

        News Traffic was not blocked from the accident

        Pattysmiths opens in former Coffee Club building

        Premium Content Pattysmiths opens in former Coffee Club building

        Food & Entertainment Pattysmiths offers a wide range of burgers, chicken pieces and ribs, loaded fries...