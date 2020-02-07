Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A woman fought back after a man, armed with a knife, tried to steal her car at Rosslea.
A woman fought back after a man, armed with a knife, tried to steal her car at Rosslea.
Crime

Woman fights off car jacker armed with knife

by KEAGAN ELDER, TESS IKONOMOU
7th Feb 2020 3:34 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN has fought off man armed with a knife who tried to steal her car.

Mundingburra officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant Graeme Patterson said the woman, 28, was outside of the Coolabah Motel on Bowen Rd, Rosslea about 8.30pm on Thursday.

"We've got a single victim that was threatened by an offender with a knife," he said.

Sen-Sgt Patterson said the man attempted to take the woman's car but the victim fought back.

"A physical struggle between victim and offender. After the struggle the offender has decamped on foot on Bowen Rd."

Sen-Sgt Patterson said the man stole a number of the belongings, including the woman's wallet.

Townsville Criminal Investigations Branch are investigating the incident. No one is in custody.

More Stories

Show More
armed man car jacking crime knife crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: Student awaiting results of coronavirus testing

        premium_icon UPDATE: Student awaiting results of coronavirus testing

        Health Paramedics were called to reports of a young boy showing flu like symptoms after returning from China.

        Yeppoon peeping Tom caught out

        premium_icon Yeppoon peeping Tom caught out

        Crime A YEPPOON teenager who took photos of the girl next door through her bathroom...

        It’s a...Baby chimp’s gender announced

        premium_icon It’s a...Baby chimp’s gender announced

        News Rockhampton councillor and zoo staff reveal the exciting revelation.

        Canavan’s fall to backbench triggers Nationals rebellion

        premium_icon Canavan’s fall to backbench triggers Nationals rebellion

        News A group of Nationals MPs are threatening to team up to block the government in...