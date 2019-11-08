Woman fights to stop dogs being put down

HELPING HAND: Bronwyn Innes is helping dogs impacted by the current drought crisis by helping rehome and feed them here on the Sunshine Coast. Here she is pictures with Poppy (left) and Harley Quinn.

A DOONAN woman has been overwhelmed with community support in her effort to stop seven abandoned or surrendered dogs being put down each week in a small town.

Bronwyn Innes is collecting food to be sent to The Animal Welfare League in the small NSW town of Moree, where they are being inundated with dogs as a result of the drought.

"People are handing them in droves," Ms Innes said.

"The ladies at the animal league are trying to find homes for these dogs in horrendous drought conditions.

"The council out there are putting down at least seven dogs a week - minimum."

In the past Ms Innes has made trips to Moree to bring back dogs to be rehomed in the Noosa region and over that time has helped close to 20.

"I've been going and bringing dogs back and adopting them among friends," she said.

"Now I've run out of friends who don't have dogs."

HELPING HAND: Harley Quinn was saved from drought-stricken NSW.

On Friday she will make the seven-hour drive back to country NSW where she plans to bring back five dogs to be taken to Sunshine Coast Animal Refuge Society at Sippy Downs ready to be rehomed.

"I am planning to also do another two trips before Christmas."

Between trips, Ms Innes said she was organising for dog food to be delivered to Moree.

"It's amazing the response I've had," she said.

"The phone's been running red hot."

Ms Innes said the ladies caring for the dogs in Moree were doing a "wonderful job" to keep them healthy, desexed, fed, trained and cared for and this was one way she thought the Sunshine Coast community could help.

"A lot of people have said they want to do something about the drought, the Coast really does care about the country.

"It's so touching people care.

"I've even had offers of vans to help take food out and bring dogs back."

Tinned food and dried kibble can be donated to seven collection points across the Sunshine Coast.

For exact locations or to help, phone Ms Innes on 0412 426 476.