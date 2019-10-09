Menu
Woman fined for erratic driving with no licence

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
9th Oct 2019 6:00 PM
TAMARA Anne Miller pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court last Tuesday for unlicensed driving.

Police prosecutor Jess King said police were called to Upper Dawson Rd about 5.30pm on September 11 after reports of a woman hitting the curb and puncturing a car tyre.

She was then seen getting out of the car and fleeing the scene.

Checks revealed her licence had expired on May 15, 2019.

She was fined $450 and disqualified from driving for two months.

