Woman fined for evading train fare

A Gracemere woman was fined for not buying a train ticket when travelling from Rockhampton to Brisbane to see her daughter.

Ellen Claire Betts, 20, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on May 18 to fare evasion.

The court heard that on April 19, Betts caught a train for her monthly visit to see her child.

About 10am, train staff were alerted to a passenger who had boarded at Rockhampton without buying a ticket.

It was said that Betts thought her mother would be able to pay for the ticket, but in the end she could not afford it.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale said: “It must be difficult to not make that monthly visit, so I can understand you jumping on the train … but you can’t afford to do that.”

Betts was fined $266 and ordered to pay $109 restitution.

No conviction was recorded.