Woman fled from police at 100km/h

A YOUNG woman faced court last week after evading police in North Rockhampton while driving at dangerously high speeds.

Taylor Marie Hallows pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on June 16 to an evasion offence.

Police prosecutor Jess King said about 11.50pm on November 2, 2018, police went to intercept Hallows who was driving on MacAlister St, Park Avenue, after checks revealed she was unlicensed.

Police were driving about 400m behind Hallows at the intersection of Richardson Rd and Larcombe St, when the defendant started to match their speed.

Police activated their lights and increased their speed to 90km/h.

They continued to follow Hallows, activating their sirens to get her to pull over.

However, she increased her speed and attempted to drive away from police.

Police called off the pursuit when they started travelling at 100km/h.

On December 28, 2018, police issued Hallows with an evasion notice.

She did not comply with that notice within 14 days and did not give a reason.

On September 23, 2019, police issued the defendant with a notice to appear in relation to the offence.

Hallows’ lawyer Scheryn Aspinall-Clarke said her client had a rough upbringing, being raised by two alcoholic parents.

Ms Aspinall-Clarke said her client suffered from anger ­issues when she drank alcohol but noted she no longer drinks alcohol.

Magistrate Cameron Press said when people evaded police at high speeds, they endangered not only themselves, but also other members of the public.

“If anyone is injured as a result, it is the rest of society that has to pick up the pieces,” Mr Press said.

“Your actions could have caused death or injury to someone, maybe even to yourself.”

Hallows was sentenced to probation for 18 months and disqualified from driving for two years. No criminal conviction was recorded.