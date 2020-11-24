Menu
Police were called to a single-vehicle accident on Emu Park Rd on October 22, where a caravan had flipped. FILE PHOTO.
News

Woman flips unroadworthy caravan

Darryn Nufer
24th Nov 2020 12:19 PM
MEGAN Lavina Ann Keiler had never towed a caravan before, but the one she crashed simply should not have been on the road.

Police were called to a single-vehicle accident on Emu Park Rd on October 22, in which a caravan being towed by the 45-year-old had flipped.

Prior to the crash, a witness had observed the caravan swaying badly.

That witness stopped to provide assistance and saw Keiler get a sharps container from the car and throw it into nearby bushland.

Inside the vehicle, police found 32g of cannabis and 1g of methamphetamine.

Police checks revealed the caravan had never been registered and Keiler told officers that she was borrowing it from a friend.

The tyres were worn and in an unroadworthy state, there was extensive rust in the axle and suspension component, and wiring was missing from rear lights of the caravan.

Keiler pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court last Thursday to numerous drugs charges including cannabis and methamphetamine possession, as well as traffic offences including driving a caravan that did not comply with standards.

The court heard that Keiler had previous drug offending on her history.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale told Keiler it was lucky that she or others were not hurt in the crash.

She added that Keiler was before the courts “too often” for drug matters.

Keiler was placed on 12 months’ probation with conditions.

She was also fined $1190.

