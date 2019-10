The RACQ Capricorn Rescue Helicopter was called to a medical emergency at Great Keppel Island on Saturday.

A WOMAN with a medical issue was flown from Great Keppel Island on Saturday afternoon.

The patient was treated on the island by the flight medical crew on board the RACQ Capricorn Rescue Helicopter which responded to an emergency call at 1pm.

The woman was taken to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.