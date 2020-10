Paramedics were called to Colosseum last night following a two-vehicle crash on the Bruce Highway.

A WOMAN was flown to hospital last night after a two-vehicle crash near Colosseum last night.

Paramedics were called to the Bruce Highway at 8.37pm.

The woman was taken to the Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition with neck pain.

Another male patient declined transport to hospital.