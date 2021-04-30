Woman flown to hospital after falling from horse on property

RACQ Capricorn Rescue was tasked to a horse fall accident about 180 miles West of Rockhampton. Picture: RACQ Capricorn Rescue

A woman was flown to hospital on Thursday afternoon after falling from a horse on a property west of Springsure.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics stabilised the woman, who was in her early 20s, before transporting her to the Springsure airfield.

RACQ Capricorn Rescue was tasked to meet QAS at the airstrip, leaving Rockhampton at 1.45pm.

The woman suffered suspected head and spinal injuries.

She was stabilised for the flight by the on-board flight doctor and Critical Care paramedic and flown to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.