Woman flown to hospital after near-drowning incident

Megan Sheehan
Megan Sheehan
21st May 2021 9:29 AM
A woman was flown to hospital after she almost drowned while snorkelling in waters off an island in the Bundaberg region on Thursday.

The Bundaberg RACQ LifeFlight Rescue chopper was sent to Lady Elliot Island around 12:30pm.

The woman, aged in her sixties, was treated and stabilised by the Queensland Ambulance Service Flight Paramedic, before being flown to Bundaberg Hospital for further observation.

She travelled in a stable condition.

Originally published as Woman flown to hospital after near-drowning incident

