Rescue 300 is en route to a two-vehicle crash at Captain Creek on Tuesday. Picture: RACQ CapRescue
Breaking

Woman flown to hospital in a serious condition after crash

Aden Stokes
8th Jun 2021 10:05 AM | Updated: 12:39 PM
UPDATE, 12.40PM: A woman in her 70s has been flown to hospital in a serious condition after becoming entrapped in her vehicle following a crash at Captain Creek on Tuesday morning.

Emergency services were called to the two-vehicle crash on Palm Grove Road at 8.35am.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics assessed two patients, including the woman who was entrapped.

According to a Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman, crews had removed part of vehicle, including the rear door, to allow paramedics to access the woman.

It is understood crews had to wait for permission to start "cutting" the vehicle.

The extrication was described as "difficult".

RACQ Capricorn Rescue was called and arrived on scene about 10.05am.

A QAS spokesman said the woman in her 70s was flown to Bundaberg Hospital in a serious condition with leg and chest injuries.

The spokesman said the second patient, a woman in her 30s, was transported to Gladstone Hospital by road in a stable condition with facial, hip and leg injuries.

It is understood two lanes of traffic were blocked due to the crash.

SES was called to assist with road management.

captain creek racq caprescue two-vehicle crash
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

