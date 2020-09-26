Menu
Wayne Anthony Thorpe is accused of throwing a steak knife at his partner which allegedly lodged in her chest. (Facebook)
Crime

Woman forced to pull knife from own chest

by PATRICK BILLINGS
26th Sep 2020 1:24 PM
A Deception Bay woman was forced to pull out a steak knife lodged in her chest after her partner allegedly threw it at her, a court has heard.

Wayne Anthony Thorpe today appeared in Brisbane Magistrates Court charges with assault occasioning bodily harm while armed with an offensive weapon (domestic violence offence).

The court heard the incident occurred after Thorpe returned home following a visit to his ex-partner's house to see his child.

An argument broke out after he was questioned about infidelity by his current partner, the court heard.

Police allege Thorpe then threw the knife at the woman.

"Put bluntly the domestic violence involves the defendant throwing a knife at the aggrieved and it gets stuck in her chest, causing her to bleed," police prosecutor Henri Rantala.

Thorpes' Legal Aid lawyer Tristan Carlos made an application for bail which was opposed by police.

Mr Carlos said Thorpe had been throwing a knife and fork into the sink after eating when the weapon hit the alleged victim.

" He vehemently denies that he had intentionally thrown it at the aggrieved and has left the residence … unaware as to what had occurred," he said.

Magistrate Annette Hennessy labelled Thorpe "a very borderline person in relation to bail".

However she granted his release on a number of conditions including not to contact the alleged victim in any way.

"You need to understand, if there are any further allegations in relation to you directing any sort of violence towards this or any other woman, then you will be in jail for a very long time," she said.

The matter was adjourned to Caboolture Magistrates Court on October 26.

 

 

QUEENSLAND DOMESTIC VIOLENCE SERVICES

  1. DVConnect Womensline: 1800 811 811
  2. DVConnect Mensline: 1800 600 636
  3. 1800RESPECT national hotline: 1800 656 463

Originally published as Woman forced to pull knife from own chest

