The woman blew more than three times the legal limit.
Woman found in car blows three times legal limit

Peter Hardwick
by
6th Oct 2019 7:09 AM
A WOMAN has been handed a notice to appear in court after blowing a breath/alcohol reading more than three times the legal limit last night - and she wasn't even driving.

Police came upon a car with its engine running parked on Brosnan Crescent, Warwick, late last night, Sergeant Greg Burton of Warwick Police said.

The officers found a 30-year-old Allora woman seated in the driver's seat.

She blew a breath/alcohol reading 0.151 and was charged with being in charge of a motor vehicle while under the influence of liquor or a drug.

After spending time in the watch house to sober up, the woman was released this morning with a notice to appear in Warwick Magistrates Court for mention on November 13.

