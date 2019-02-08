Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Emergency services were called the the scene around 7am after reports of an unconcious person
Emergency services were called the the scene around 7am after reports of an unconcious person
Crime

Woman found dead near Q1

by Talisa Eley
8th Feb 2019 8:57 AM

A WOMAN has been found dead outside the Surfers Paradise Q1 building this morning.

It is understood the woman may have suffered a medical episode inside a van parked in Hamilton Ave.

Police and paramedics were called to the scene around 7am to reports of an unconscious person

The Q1 is one of the Gold Coast’s most prominent landmarks.
The Q1 is one of the Gold Coast’s most prominent landmarks.


Witnesses reported seeing paramedics covering the body in a white sheet a short time later.

A police spokeswoman said there was no suggestion the woman had been driving the vehicle at the time.

Four paramedic crews, including two senior operations supervisors attended.

Police are investigating but said the death does not appear to be suspicious.

crime death gold coast q1 surfers paradise wman

Top Stories

    Skills and projects on agenda at Cap Business Alliance meet

    premium_icon Skills and projects on agenda at Cap Business Alliance meet

    News The meeting was a discussion on the necessity and requirement to have a regional focus on skills and major projects

    • 8th Feb 2019 8:25 AM
    CQ brickie burnt by building firm collapses demands action

    premium_icon CQ brickie burnt by building firm collapses demands action

    Business JM Kelly's collapse was one of many to cost him money

    45 East St hosts first gig event tonight

    premium_icon 45 East St hosts first gig event tonight

    News TWO local names will be performing at the Rocky city event

    More funds available to get rural people In A Good Place

    premium_icon More funds available to get rural people In A Good Place

    News Applications are now open for grant program