Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The local woman was transported by emergency services to hospital after a passer-by located her unconscious in Callistemon Court.
The local woman was transported by emergency services to hospital after a passer-by located her unconscious in Callistemon Court.
Crime

Woman found unconscious in unit complex driveway

22nd Feb 2019 8:39 AM

Police are appealing for public assistance after a 37-year-old woman was located unconscious in the driveway of a unit complex in Arundel on Thursday night.

Around 6.45pm the local woman was transported by emergency services to hospital after a passer-by located her unconscious in Callistemon Court.

The woman has sustained an unexplained life-threatening head injury.

Police are investigating how the woman sustained the injury and are appealing to the public for information, including anyone who may have seen anything suspicious or anyone 'out of place' in the local area.

Detectives are also asking for dashcam vision taken in Callistemon Court and a nearby section of Olsen Road from late yesterday afternoon.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day

editors picks unconscious unit complex woman

Top Stories

    10-year-old girl's horror weekend at hands of step-dad

    premium_icon 10-year-old girl's horror weekend at hands of step-dad

    Crime THE actions of one man on one weekend have destroyed a family and the lives of a 10-year-old girl and her mother.

    How every CT scan can make a difference

    How every CT scan can make a difference

    News A guiding light for families

    • 22nd Feb 2019 10:00 AM
    Crash into cow slows morning commute from Emu Park

    premium_icon Crash into cow slows morning commute from Emu Park

    News A woman was taken to hospital after the crash

    • 22nd Feb 2019 8:21 AM
    Two in hospital after Yeppoon Rd crash

    Two in hospital after Yeppoon Rd crash

    News There were reports one car may have hit a cow before the crash

    • 22nd Feb 2019 8:09 AM