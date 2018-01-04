Menu
Woman fractures pelvis in 1.5m hammock fall on CQ island

A woman, 28, suffered a suspected fractured pelvis after she fell 1.5m from her hammock while staying on a Central Queensland island overnight.
A WOMAN suffered a suspected fractured pelvis after she fell 1.5m from her hammock while staying on a Central Queensland island overnight.

The woman was today airlifted to Rockhampton Hospital by the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service after it was tasked to North West Island, 75km northeast of Gladstone.

The woman was suffering abdominal discomfort pain and was treated by the service's intensive care paramedic prior to flight.

She was transported in a stable condition.

North West Island forms part of Capricornia Cays National Park and with an area of just over one square kilometre, the island is the second largest coral cay in the Great Barrier Reef.

It is considered an important Bird Area.

