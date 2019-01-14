Menu
Crime

Woman gets 60 hours community service for stealing food

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
14th Jan 2019 5:34 PM
A MOTHER of three was hungry after court so she stole three items from Coles.

Tamara Louise Brown, 29, yesterday pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of stealing.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Shaun Janes said staff watched as she took Coke, chocolate and a fruit salad from the shelf and walked out without paying.

She was intercepted by police who she told she had been in court and was hungry.

Brown was ordered to 60 hours community service.

