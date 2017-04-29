Rocky woman in trouble for stopping police arresting brother

TWICE in one week Jemily Ingri got in the way of police trying to carry out their duties, and for that she was fined $450.

Police Prosecutor Clancy Fox said Ingri, 21, obstructed police when they were trying to arrest a male outside a juvenile party of about 100 people which had spilled into the road in Alexandra St at 5am on October 29, 2016.

"She stated the male being arrested was her younger brother," Mr Fox said.

He said police intercepted several people on East St that morning.

He said police pulled aside a person who was a family member of Ingri's and she started walking towards the police and family member.

Mr Fox said police directed her to stop, but she did not.

He said a police officer then stood in front of Ingri who put her hands up by her side and said "or what?".

Her defence lawyer said Ingri just wanted to speak to the family member being arrested.

Ingri was fined $450 for the two offences. No conviction was recorded.