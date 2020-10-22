Woman grabs knife after Kingaroy man threatened to kill her

A man has been placed on probation after punching his partner in the head and thretening to kill her. (Picture: File)

A man has been placed on probation after punching his partner in the head and thretening to kill her. (Picture: File)

A KINGAROY man who dragged his partner around the bedroom, punched her in the face and threatened to kill her has been placed on probation.

The man, who can't be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to two counts of contravening a domestic violence order at Kingaroy Magistrates Court.

Police prosecutor Senior Sergeant Pepe Gangemi told the court the aggrieved attended the police station and told police of the events that occurred in December last year.

"On December 13 last year at about 4am the aggrieved was lying in bed with a child before the defendant pulled her out of bed by her clothes, which got ripped, while yelling at her," Sen Sgt Gangemi said.

"She said the defendant then put her back on the bed before punching her in the face causing a split lip, which she provided a photo of to police.

"When spoken to the defendant denied knowledge of the event."

On June 6, 2020 police were called to an address in Kingaroy by the aggrieved after the defendant threatened to kill her when she arrived home from work.

The defendant walked outside said "I will f-cking kill you," before digging his fingers into her arm, forcing her to drive away.

Later that night the defendant came knocking on the bedroom door, counting down from 5 saying "I'll smash down the door, hurry up sl-t".

On the same night, the aggrieved was watching a movie before the defendant turned off the Wi-Fi and started walking towards her.

She went towards the cupboard and grabbed a knife before the defendant pushed her back into a sliding door.

She ran for the kitchen before saying "get the f-ck out of my house, I will call the cops".

The defendant said "I don't care, when you get off the phone I'll choke you."

The aggrieved then went to her room to wait for police.

When police questioned the defendant he again denied everything except turning off the Wi-Fi.

Magistrate Andrew Sinclair asked the defendant if he had anything to say for himself and he said he and his partner had been separated for four years, however live in separate rooms in the same house to care for their children.

Magistrate Sinclair said this has become violent enough that weapons have become involved, which is very serious.

"A probation order will assist you generally in life and also in coping strategies so these issues don't happen again," he said.

"The order will assist you and also protect your partner and child so things don't get out of control again."

He was placed on a nine month probation order and no convictions were recorded.