Jealous Rockhampton woman tears man's scrotum

JEALOUSY lead to a night of pain and psychological distress inflicted by one woman on three different people.

It started with the woman grabbing a man's genitals and inflicting a 2cm tear along his scrotum in an act of jealousy, the Rockhampton Magistrates Court heard on April 20.

Bobbie Jo Bond, 33, pleaded guilty to multiple assault charges for the offences, which took place on March 5 in Depot Hill.

Police prosecutor Cas Stafford said police were called to the Depot Hill home after reports a man had been stabbed.

FROM ROCKY'S COURT |

>>Murder accused shown shocking wife pics before co-worker 'beheaded'

>>Farm worker brings trouble as he rolls into Rocky's CBD

>>Rocky 'car park crash victim' could lose job, sues for $257K

CUT: Rocky woman Bobbie Jo Bond has been jailed after cutting a man's scrotum. Geoff Potter

She said while the man had not been stabbed, he had a 2cm cut on his scrotum after the defendant had grabbed him.

Ms Stafford said while police were trying to take the defendant into custody, she resisted by 'dropping her weight to the floor'.

While she was being searched at the Rockhampton watchhouse, Bond kneed a male officer in the groin and purposely spat in the mouth of another police officer.

The court heard Bond was tested for transmittable diseases as a result of the spitting offence, and her test results were negative.

FILE

Bond's defence lawyer said she had no weapon and had unintentionally made the man bleed when she grabbed his genitalia.

"She didn't know she had broken skin until he pulled down his pants," the lawyer said.

Bond was sentenced to 21 months in prison to include 46 days already spent in custody. She is eligible for parole on September 29, this year.