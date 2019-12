Rachael Louise Robinson was caught with cannabis in her handbag.

Rachael Louise Robinson was caught with cannabis in her handbag.

A WOMAN caught with ­cannabis in her handbag has been placed on probation.

Rachael Louise Robinson, 31, pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court on ­Thursday to drug possession.

She came to the attention of police on November 18 when they intercepted her driving on Arthur Street, Yeppoon.

Some nine grams of ­cannabis was found in her handbag.

With no criminal history, Robinson was placed on six months’ probation and no ­conviction was recorded.