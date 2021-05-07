Woman helps friend break into home after eviction

A woman who helped a friend break into the house the friend had been evicted from was unaware the occupier had given the friend many opportunities to collect their belongings.

The helping friend, Shannon Dundon, pleaded guilty on May 5 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of trespass and one of wilful damage.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Michelle Welch said the victim observed, via CCTV, people break into his house.

She said Dundon and another female entered through the back gate and broke in, using a screwdriver to bend a window frame and gain entry.

Senior Constable Welch said Dundon told police the other female had been evicted and she just wanted to collect her property.

She said the victim told police he had given the evicted female many opportunities to collect her belongings.

Senior Constable Welch said $367 was sought for restitution of fixing the window.

Defence lawyer Lachlan Robertson said Dundon was single and on a disability pension since she was 16 due to epilepsy.

He said Dundon, 34, should not pay the full restitution as she did not act alone and her co-accused, who has been charged, should pay half.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale said Dundon was lucky she wasn’t charged with something more serious.

Dundon was ordered to pay a $700 fine and $183.50 of the restitution. Convictions were recorded.