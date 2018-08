EMERGENCY services responded to a pedestrian vs vehicle incident this morning in Mount Morgan.

Queensland Ambulance said they were called out at 10.15am to Dee St, Mount Morgan where a woman in her early 40's had been hit by a vehicle.

TRAFFIC INCIDENT: A car collided with a pedestrian on Dee St, Mt Morgan. Google Maps

They said she sustained a deep laceration to her right ankle.

She was subsequently transported by paramedics to Rockhampton Hospital for treatment.