Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
QFES crews try to free a woman encapsulated in a rolled car off Yaamba and Boundary Rd on Friday morning.
QFES crews try to free a woman encapsulated in a rolled car off Yaamba and Boundary Rd on Friday morning. Allan Reinikka
Breaking

Woman hospitalised after being trapped in car roll-over

Shayla Bulloch
by
10th Aug 2018 12:12 PM

UPDATE 12pm: A WOMAN has been hospitalised after a multi-vehicle accident on Yaamba Rd in Rockhampton.

Queensland Ambulance Service stated the woman was initially trapped in a car that rolled down an embankment around 10.30am.

Crews assessed two patients at the scene but only transported one woman to Rockhampton Hospital around 11.19am.

She sustained minor injuries and is in a stable condition.

Emergency crews were on scene at a crash off Yaamba Rd where a car rolled, trapping woman on Friday afternoon.
Emergency crews were on scene at a crash off Yaamba Rd where a car rolled, trapping woman on Friday afternoon. Allan Reinikka

PARAMEDICS are on scene at a multi-vehicle crash in Rockhampton where a woman is trapped in a rolled car.

Initial reports indicate crews are at the crash on Boundary Rd, Parkhurst where multiple vehicles have been involved in the crash around 10.30am.

Reports from the scene indicate a Prado has rolled with a female driver trapped inside. The woman is concious and breathing.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services believe they will be able to remove her from the vehicle without cutting the car.

There are reports of other injuries but nothing has been confirmed.

The rolled car is off the road and not blocking traffic, but another car involved is partly blocking Boundary Rd.

More to come.

Related Items

parkhurst qas qps rockhampton crash tmbbreakingnews
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Farmers hit 'retreat mode' as sale yard numbers soar

    premium_icon Farmers hit 'retreat mode' as sale yard numbers soar

    News DRY conditions force CQ graziers to offload cattle with yarding figures hitting up to 4000 head.

    • 10th Aug 2018 2:18 PM
    Series of multi-vehicle crashes in Rocky suburb this morning

    premium_icon Series of multi-vehicle crashes in Rocky suburb this morning

    News POLICE are redirecting traffic after a nose to tail traffic crash

    Summer surprise: New $1.6m water park slides into Rocky

    premium_icon Summer surprise: New $1.6m water park slides into Rocky

    Community MEGA park to include 3 slides, a dump bucket and toddler area

    GKI UPDATE: Progress on demolition and sale of CQ resort

    premium_icon GKI UPDATE: Progress on demolition and sale of CQ resort

    News FRESH pictures emerge of a transformed GKI resort site.

    Local Partners