Woman hospitalised after Biloela crash

Emergency crews were called to Biloela after a two-vehicle crash on Sunday night.

A woman was taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash at Biloela on Sunday night.

Emergency services were called to Kroombit Street and Washpool Street at 6.10pm.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said two crews spent 55 minutes on scene after the crash resulted in a rollover.

The QFES spokesman said crews removed the windscreen from the vehicle after a person was trapped inside.

He said crews cleaned up the area and made the scene safe.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said a woman was taken to Biloela Hospital in a stable condition.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said police were investigating the crash.