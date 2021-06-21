Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Emergency crews were called to Biloela after a two-vehicle crash on Sunday night.
Emergency crews were called to Biloela after a two-vehicle crash on Sunday night.
News

Woman hospitalised after Biloela crash

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@news.com.au
21st Jun 2021 8:27 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A woman was taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash at Biloela on Sunday night.

Emergency services were called to Kroombit Street and Washpool Street at 6.10pm.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said two crews spent 55 minutes on scene after the crash resulted in a rollover.

The QFES spokesman said crews removed the windscreen from the vehicle after a person was trapped inside.

He said crews cleaned up the area and made the scene safe.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said a woman was taken to Biloela Hospital in a stable condition.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said police were investigating the crash.

biloela community biloela crash biloela hospital
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Choking led to raid netting drugs, guns and ammo

        Premium Content Choking led to raid netting drugs, guns and ammo

        Crime A Supreme Court judge has described a domestic violence assault a drug trafficker inflicted on his former partner on a dirt road as "shocking".

        One in hospital after late night Capricorn Highway crash

        Premium Content One in hospital after late night Capricorn Highway crash

        News The ambulance was called after the 12.30am incident.

        Revealed: Rockhampton’s best State of Origin stars

        Premium Content Revealed: Rockhampton’s best State of Origin stars

        Sport We’ve ranked the best players to pull on the Maroon jersey from our region. Who’s...

        Letters to the editor: Our transition plan is long overdue

        Premium Content Letters to the editor: Our transition plan is long overdue

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.