PARAMEDICS treated a woman early this morning after her car rolled in Central Queensland.

Queensland Ambulance Service were called to Smallcombes Rd, just off the Bruce Hwy south of Gladstone, in Bororen to reports of a single vehicle roll over around 4.30am.

A spokesperson from QAS said paramedics treated a 20-year-old woman for facial injuries and neck pain.

Ambulances transported the woman in a stable condition to Gladstone Hospital.