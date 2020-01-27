Menu
A woman has been flown to Rockhampton Hospital after falling from a horse.
Woman hospitalised after falling from horse

Steph Allen
27th Jan 2020 4:17 PM
RACQ Capricorn Rescue attended a property outside Rockhampton this morning after a woman was injured when she fell from a horse.

The woman, who is in her mid 30s, was riding a horse on her property 177km south of Rockhampton when she fell onto gravel.

She sustained suspected fractures of the upper left side of her body.

She was treated on scene by a Queensland Ambulance Service Critical Care Paramedic and was prepared for flight.

The patient was flown to Rockhampton Hospital in a painful yet stable condition to have her injuries assessed further and treated.

