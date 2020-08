Emergency services responded to a single-vehicle rollover in Westwood this morning.

A WOMAN has been injured after her vehicle rolled at Westwood, approximately 74km west of Rockhampton.

The single-vehicle incident occurred just after 8am this morning on Wowan Westwood Rd.

Paramedics attended the scene shortly after 8.30am to find the woman complaining of both arm and leg pain.

She was later transported to Rockhampton Base Hospital in a stable condition.

No serious injuries were sustained.