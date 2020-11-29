Menu
OVERNIGHT CRASH: Police and Ambulance officers responded to a vehicle crashing into a parked car in North Rockhampton overnight.
Woman hospitalised after hitting parked car

Leighton Smith
, Leighton.Smith@news.com.au
29th Nov 2020 8:24 AM
A WOMAN was taken to Rockhampton Hospital after crashing into a parked car in North Rockhampton on Saturday night.

Occurring near the intersection of Braddy Street and Richardson Road, the collision was reported to authorities just prior to 6.40pm.

Queensland Police said a Toyota Landcruiser was travelling along Richardson Road before mounting a curb and colliding with a parked and empty Toyota Landcruiser.

The driver of the first Toyota, a 42-year-old Norman Gardens woman, was transported to hospital for spinal precautions in a stable condition.

Police investigations are continuing.

