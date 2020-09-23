Menu
MORNING CRASH: Emergency services are at the scene of a two vehicle crash in Berserker.
Woman hospitalised after two vehicle crash in North Rocky

Leighton Smith
, Leighton.Smith@news.com.au
23rd Sep 2020 8:51 AM
UPDATE 8.45AM: QUEENSLAND Ambulance assessed a total of four patients following a two vehicle crash in Berserker this morning.

They have transported a female in her early 20s who was was suffering from neck pain to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

QFES has confirmed that the intersection was now clear.

INITIAL: QUEENSLAND Police have blocked off an intersection in Berserker, North Rockhampton, following a two vehicle crash this morning.

The crash at the intersection of Bawden St and Earl St was reported to authorities just before 8am.

Police, Ambulance and Fire crews are all at the scene following a request for paramedics to attend.

It was unclear whether there were any significant injuries.

More to follow.

