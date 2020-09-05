Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
CRASH: Two vehicles have collided at the intersection of Tanby Rd and Wattle St, Yeppoon.
CRASH: Two vehicles have collided at the intersection of Tanby Rd and Wattle St, Yeppoon.
News

Woman hospitalised after two vehicle crash in Yeppoon

Leighton Smith
, Leighton.Smith@capnews.com.au
5th Sep 2020 2:14 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

TWO vehicles were stuck, unable to be moved from a Yeppoon intersection following a crash at lunchtime today.

The incident occurred at the intersection of Tanby Rd and Wattle St at 12.55pm.

A female crash victim was treated by paramedics for knee pain before being transported to Capricorn Coast Hospital.

Two other patients were treated at the scene but declined transport to hospital.

QFES confirmed that one vehicle was being loaded onto a tow truck and they were still waiting for another tow truck to remove the other vehicle.

tmbcrashes tmbemergency two vehicle crash
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CQUniversity hosting free online festival with expert panel

        Premium Content CQUniversity hosting free online festival with expert panel

        News Find out how you can watch local experts discuss how regional Australia could ensure sustainability, despite the challenges created by COVID-19, climate and social...

        CRIME WRAP: Rocky police follow up wilful damage, stealing

        Premium Content CRIME WRAP: Rocky police follow up wilful damage, stealing

        News Queensland Police have provided a weekly summary of criminal incidents they are...

        Tesla in running to supply Rocky’s ‘big battery’ project

        Premium Content Tesla in running to supply Rocky’s ‘big battery’ project

        News $50m Como Battery Project will provide vital support for power grid

        LETTERS: Why are COVID-19 deaths exempt from post-mortems?

        Premium Content LETTERS: Why are COVID-19 deaths exempt from post-mortems?

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.