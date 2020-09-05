Woman hospitalised after two vehicle crash in Yeppoon

CRASH: Two vehicles have collided at the intersection of Tanby Rd and Wattle St, Yeppoon.

TWO vehicles were stuck, unable to be moved from a Yeppoon intersection following a crash at lunchtime today.

The incident occurred at the intersection of Tanby Rd and Wattle St at 12.55pm.

A female crash victim was treated by paramedics for knee pain before being transported to Capricorn Coast Hospital.

Two other patients were treated at the scene but declined transport to hospital.

QFES confirmed that one vehicle was being loaded onto a tow truck and they were still waiting for another tow truck to remove the other vehicle.