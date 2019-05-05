Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A woman has been taken to hospital in a stable condition.
A woman has been taken to hospital in a stable condition.
News

Woman hospitalised after two-vehicle crash near Toowoomba

Tom Gillespie
by
5th May 2019 10:06 AM

A WOMAN has been taken to hospital following a two-vehicle crash south-west of Toowoomba last night.

The woman in her 20s was the only person with injuries following the incident, which occurred on Magpie Dr in Cambooya at 8.15pm.

The three other occupants were unharmed. It is believed the car drove into another stationary vehicle.

The woman was taken to Toowoomba Hospital in a stable condition, reportedly suffering from minor abdominal injuries.

cambooya queensland ambulance service toowoomba
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Three men charged after armed robbery at Rockhampton tavern

    premium_icon Three men charged after armed robbery at Rockhampton tavern

    Crime Three Gladstone men were charged with multiple counts of armed robbery, arson and drug offences

    Jam packed year gives Capricornia plenty to do in 2019

    premium_icon Jam packed year gives Capricornia plenty to do in 2019

    Whats On Be sure to mark these events on your calendar.

    Gogango grazier waiting on weir

    premium_icon Gogango grazier waiting on weir

    News Cattle sales looking up at livestock exchange

    $1 a week for first 12 weeks: Australia's best news deal

    premium_icon $1 a week for first 12 weeks: Australia's best news deal

    News Your subscription gives you access to vital local news information