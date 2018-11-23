Woman, husband jailed after teen's ongoing abuse revealed

A MUM who sexually assaulted a homeless girl when she moved into their family home has been sentenced to two years' jail.

The 15-year-old girl, who was also a friend of the offenders' child, was sexually assaulted by the Ipswich woman and her husband, the Ipswich District Court heard.

She paid board and helped with chores around the house.

The woman, 35, pleaded guilty to maintaining a sexual relationship with a child under 16 between March 1, 2017 and June 23, 2017; having carnal knowledge of a child under 16; and eight counts of indecent dealing of a child.

Judge Dennis Lynch QC suspended the jail sentence for three years after she serves six months. Her 36-year-old husband was jailed in late August after he pleaded guilty to 15 charges including maintaining a sexual relationship with a child under 16; carnal knowledge of a child under 16; and indecent treatment.

The man was sentenced to four years' jail, with parole release after 12 months.

Crown prosecutor Cameron Wilkins told the District Court an ambulance was called to the couple's house after the girl suffered an overdose of medication.

While being questioned, the girl told police she was in a sexual relationship with the man and woman and was of the belief they would all marry one day.