Charges 'possible' after woman impaled on Warrego Highway

Darling Downs City Patrol Group Acting Inspector Matt Howard with one of the 50cm metal poles found near the incident scene where a Laidley Heights woman, 60, was impaled while driving west on the Warrego Highway near Oakey on Monday. Tara Miko

LATEST: THE driver of a truck from which a number of metal poles fell on the Warrego Highway and one of which impaled a woman on Monday could be charged as investigations into the incident continue.

Darling Downs City Patrol Group Acting Inspector Matt Howard today said the Laidley Heights woman, 60, was in a critical but stable condition in a Brisbane hospital where she was airlifted after the freak incident.

The woman was driving a rigid body truck west on the Warrego Highway just east of Oakey when a 50cm metal pole bounced up from the bitumen, speared through the windscreen and impaled her on the right side of her chest about 3.25pm.

The metal pole lodged in the woman had to be cut, and about 12 similar poles were found further east of the incident by Forensic Crash Unit investigators.

Acting Inspector Howard said dashcam footage and witness statements had identified the metal poles might have fallen from a cream or white coloured Hino or UD flatbed truck headed east on the Warrego Highway.

"I do stress it is possible it is that truck," he said.

"If I can stress to members of the community to review dashcam footage if they were in that area, either west or eastbound near Oakey and Brimblecombe Rd."

He said the female truck driver was lucky to be alive, and was hopeful she would make a full recovery.

"It's clearly evident by this accident that it's of utmost importance that anyone carrying any load on the highway or any speed limit to secure their load," he said. "We don't want to see a repeat of this incident, and the lady is very lucky she is alive."

It remained unclear what the purpose-cut metal rods may have been intended to be used for, but possibly a fence or reinforcements. Phone Policelink on 131 444.

EARLIER: A WOMAN impaled by a piece of metal which fell from a truck on the Warrego Highway remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital.

The Laidley Heights woman, 60, was driving a rigid truck west when, about 3.25pm, was impaled by a metal rod through the chest.

The 50cm rod bounced off the road and pierced the windscreen, embedding in her chest.

The woman was able to drive the truck to the side of the road and called for help.

Emergency services worked to stabilise the woman and free her from the truck before she was airlifted to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a critical condition.

Police this morning said the woman was in a critical but stable condition.

Investigations into the horrific incident are continuing, with police appealing for any witnesses in the area or motorists who have dashcam footage to come forward.

"Police located a number of metal rods at the scene of the incident and more debris further east, indicating they may have fallen from another vehicle," police said in a statement.

Anyone with information or relevant dashcam footage is urged to phone Policelink on 131 444.