Woman in 60s hit with plank of wood by druggie high on meth

A 61-YEAR-old Rockhampton woman was assaulted with a plank of wood when she confronted a druggie, high on methamphetamine, who was smashing up cars in front of units in Berserker.

Rodney Malcolm Graham, 40, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on October 12 to five counts of failure to appear, four counts of commit public nuisance, three counts of wilful damage, and one count each of receive tainted property, possess drug utensils, unauthorised dealing with shop goods, and serious assault on a person over 60.

Police prosecutor Clancy Fox read the facts surrounding the 16 charges to the court.

On February 18, Graham was yelling and swearing at members of the public at a Rockhampton Red Rooster store, offering to fight them, saying, “Do you want to have a f-----g go you c---s?”.

Graham continued to act aggressively and make threats, to the point the store was forced to call police.

He continued to swear, saying, “You are only doing this because I am black you white c---s”.

He threatened to “track them down and get them” and was taken to the diversionary centre.

Graham was swearing again in public on May 26 at BWS Northside Plaza, saying, “F--k you, you c---s, this is my f-----g land”.

He punched and kicked cars, threatened security and continued to swear until he eventually moved on.

On June 14, police were called to reports of an “Aboriginal man” yelling and screaming outside units in Phillips St, Berserker.

The man was reportedly throwing rocks at houses and had a stick in his hand.

Graham was found by police, hiding in a garden shed holding a black baton. He was searched and police found a water pipe, used to smoke marijuana.

In another separate incident, Graham attended the Puma Coach on George St, grabbed an $8 sandwich and asked the shop attendant for a drink before telling her he had no money to pay for the items.

He was asked to leave the store and replied, “If I can’t buy a drink, can I buy you?”.

He then said, “I have a big c--k, can I lick your p---y?”.

He was repeatedly asked to leave by the shop attendant and members of the public, which he eventually did, taking the sandwich with him.

Police found him in an intoxicated state, and he was arrested.

In relation to the serious assault, on June 29 at 8.20pm Graham attended an address on Phillips St and caused a disturbance by yelling and swearing, knocking on doors, and hitting light posts and fences with a plank of wood.

The 61-year-old victim left her unit to check if her vehicle had been damaged.

Graham had started an argument with a man at the complex and the victim intervened, yelling at Graham to stop.

He approached the victim, who was standing in front of her unit, raised the plank of wood above his head and swung down on the victim, who was shielding her head with her hands. She was struck in her upper right arm causing immediate pain.

Mr Fox said Graham, who had a 25-page criminal history, had also smashed the windscreens of vehicles on that occasion.

Defence lawyer Samantha Legrady said her client had started drinking at nine-years-old and started taking drugs at an equally early age.

Ms Legrady said in the past few years her client had tried to get away from meth, which he was using three to five points a day.

“It became such a bad addiction for him that it consumed his life,” she said.

She said he was on meth when he assaulted the 61-year-old victim and had since apologised to her.

Graham was sentenced to 18 months prison, to be released on parole on March 1, 2021, with 42 days declared as time served. He was fined $300, $8 restitution was ordered and property was forfeited to the Crown. Criminal convictions were recorded.