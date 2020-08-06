Horse ‘suffered pain’ and kitten neglected, court told

A woman has faced court for allegedly mistreating a kitten and neglecting to help a horse that was suffering a severe infection.

The RSPCA alleged Cheryl Evans ill-treated a short-haired kitten named Dudley and a 14-year-old gelding named Regal Act between September 4 and 16, 2017, at her Parkers Road property, a charge sheet revealed.

It was alleged the kitten was locked in a room that was covered in urine and faeces and had no ventilation.

Its tail was also covered in dried and matted faeces.

The kitten had not been treated for ear mites and a respiratory infection.

It was also alleged Evans "unreasonably and recklessly caused Regal Act unnecessary harm by refusing to accept veterinarian advice to humanely euthanise him" and she failed to take "reasonable steps to mitigate harm".

"The horse was suffering from severe laminitis (inflammation inside the hoof) requiring urgent veterinary treatment," the charge sheet read.

"The horse was allowed to suffer the pain of severe infection without the intervention of a veterinarian."

It was alleged the ill-treatment caused "serious harm" to Royal Act and Evans was "reckless about causing serious harm to the animal".

The RSPCA was seeking for any animals owned by Evans to be surrendered to them and for her to be forbidden from again owning animals.

Evans did not enter a plea in the Elizabeth Magistrates Court on August 5.

She will appear back in court in October.

Originally published as Woman in court after horse 'allowed to suffer pain'