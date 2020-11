Police were called to the crash on Berserker St on Thursday afternoon. FILE PHOTO.

A WOMAN was taken into police custody on Thursday afternoon after a traffic accident on North Rockhampton’s Berserker Street.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said a vehicle crashed into a parked car at 4.45pm.

It’s understood the woman taken into custody was the driver.

The QPS spokeswoman said the woman was taken to the police station for further testing.

As at 6.15pm, no charges had been laid.