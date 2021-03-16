Menu
Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics attended the scene. FILE PHOTO
Woman in hospital after boat capsizes in Fitzroy River

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@news.com.au
16th Mar 2021 7:20 AM
A woman was taken to hospital early Tuesday morning after a 32-foot motor cruiser capsized in the Fitzroy River.

Emergency services responded to reports of a vessel sinking offshore near Quay Street and Bowlin Road, Port Curtis, at 2.34am.

According to a Queensland Police Service spokeswoman, the vessel was found on its side downstream, “just over the bridge at Quay Street”.

The spokeswoman said debris was scattered over the area.

The male owner and a woman were both assessed by Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics.

The woman was transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition for precautionary measures.

The man declined further transport.

