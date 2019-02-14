Woman in hospital after Bruce Hwy crash

A WOMAN was taken to Rockhampton Hospital overnight after a crash on the Bruce Highway near Bajool.

Queensland Ambulance Service said the woman in her 30s suffered an ankle injury and lacerations after a single vehicle rollover at 6.48pm.

In a separate incident, a person was taken to Barcaldine Hospital in a stable condition after a single vehicle crash.

The crash was reported on the Landsborough Highway at 2.34am.

The person was treated for chest and suspected spinal injuries.