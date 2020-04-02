Woman in hospital after car crash at Capricorn Coast

A WOMAN has been taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash at Cooee Bay.

The accident happened at 10.42am at the intersection of Chrisney St and Matthew Flinders Dr, near the Yeppoon Aquatic Centre.

A woman in her 70s was treated at the scene by Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics for chest and neck pain.

She was transported to Capricorn Coast Hospital in a stable condition with seatbelt related injuries and spinal precautions.

A second person was assessed at the scene and declined further treatment.