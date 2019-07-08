Menu
Queensland Ambulance Service.
Michael Marston - ePixel Images
Woman in hospital after car flips and is engulfed in flames

8th Jul 2019 8:05 AM
A WOMAN has been seriously injured following a single vehicle traffic crash in Sarina yesterday afternoon.

About 5pm, emergency services responded to reports of a car upside down and engulfed in flames on Range Rd.

A woman in her 50s was transported to Mackay Base Hospital with burns to her right arm and lower body.

Early investigations suggest the car was travelling east from Sarina Range back into Sarina when it skidded between the road and grass, causing the car to roll upside down.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.

Investigations are continuing.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

