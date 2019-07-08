Woman in hospital after car flips and is engulfed in flames

A WOMAN has been seriously injured following a single vehicle traffic crash in Sarina yesterday afternoon.

About 5pm, emergency services responded to reports of a car upside down and engulfed in flames on Range Rd.

A woman in her 50s was transported to Mackay Base Hospital with burns to her right arm and lower body.

Early investigations suggest the car was travelling east from Sarina Range back into Sarina when it skidded between the road and grass, causing the car to roll upside down.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.

Investigations are continuing.

