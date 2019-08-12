Menu
Michael Marston - ePixel Images
Woman in hospital after crashing into bushland

Aden Stokes
by
12th Aug 2019 7:40 AM
7.30AM: PARAMEDICS have rushed to Yeppoon Rd this morning after reports of a woman crashing her vehicle into bushland.

At 7.05am, Queensland Ambulance Service received a call of a single vehicle hitting a sign on Yeppoon Rd, near Limestone Ck, and crashing into bushland.

One crew was sent to the scene. Police and firies also attended.

The woman had reportedly removed herself from the vehicle and was conscious. Her injuries are unknown.

She was transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

