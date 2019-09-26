Woman in hospital after crashing into parked cars

ONE woman is in hospital after a multi-vehicle crash on a busy Kawana road last night, involving two parked cars.

At 9.41pm, paramedics and police were called to reports of a multi-vehicle crash on Richardson Rd.

A woman in her 50s had crashed her vehicle into two cars parked along the road.

One fire crew also attended to make the scene safe and left at 10.45pm.

The woman suffered a minor shoulder injury and was transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.