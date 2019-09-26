Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland Ambulance Service.
Queensland Ambulance Service.
News

Woman in hospital after crashing into parked cars

26th Sep 2019 7:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ONE woman is in hospital after a multi-vehicle crash on a busy Kawana road last night, involving two parked cars.

At 9.41pm, paramedics and police were called to reports of a multi-vehicle crash on Richardson Rd.

A woman in her 50s had crashed her vehicle into two cars parked along the road.

One fire crew also attended to make the scene safe and left at 10.45pm.

The woman suffered a minor shoulder injury and was transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

car crash kawana multi-vehicle crash queensland ambulance service tmbcrash
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    NAIF brings the big beef boom to CQ

    premium_icon NAIF brings the big beef boom to CQ

    News The new facility will be able to process 50,000 head of cattle each year.

    Rocky’s water security impacted by Rookwood change

    Rocky’s water security impacted by Rookwood change

    News Changes to Rookwood Weir will impact Rockhampton's water security

    $80k spent to raise the barrage

    premium_icon $80k spent to raise the barrage

    News It is anticipated the Fitzroy River barrage project will be completed by the end of...

    Shark controls for Cap Coast

    premium_icon Shark controls for Cap Coast

    News The Queensland Government is racing to protect swimmers this school holidays.