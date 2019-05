5PM: A WOMAN has been transported to Emerald Hospital after her hand was trapped in machinery.

At 2.55pm, a woman in her 20's had her hand trapped in machinery at an Emerald work place on Hospital Rd.

Queensland Ambulance Service, with assistance from Queensland Fire and Emergency Services, managed to free her from the machinery.

She suffered hand injuries as a result and was transported to Emerald Hospital in a stable condition.