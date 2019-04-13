Woman in hospital after horse fall

The RACQ Rescue Helicopter lands on the helipad at the Rockhampton Hospital. FILE IMAGE.

A WOMAN was airlifted to hospital yesterday after falling from a horse on a property near Rockhampton.

The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service was called to the property about 40km south west of Rockhampton at 5pm, after a woman in her 20s fell from her horse while out riding with a friend.

The woman was treated at the scene for a cut to her upper leg and minor facial injuries.

She was airlifted to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition, where she is expected to undergo scans to determined if she sustained any fractures.