Woman in hospital after two-car Bruce Highway smash

Emergency services are on scene of the crash at St Lawrence south of Mackay

UPDATE, 2.40PM: A woman was taken to Mackay Base Hospital after a two-vehicle crash on the Bruce Highway this morning.

Queensland Ambulance paramedics assessed three people – including the woman – at the scene near St Lawrence.

A QAS spokesman said two declined transport to hospital while the woman, aged in her 50s, was taken in a stable condition.

Her injuries were not known.

Emergency services were called to the scene about 140km south of Mackay about 11.10am.

The Bruce Highway was not closed as result of the crash that involved two cars and a caravan.

EARLIER: TWO cars including one towing a caravan have collided on the Bruce Highway near St Lawrence.

Emergency services from Mackay are responding to the multi-vehicle crash reported about 11.10am.

Queensland Ambulance paramedics have assessed two people at the scene, reporting both appeared uninjured.

A third person was being treated for unknown injuries.

Initial reports suggested one of the vehicles has run off the highway down an embankment, but was not blocking the road way.

Multiple Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews have been tasked to the incident.

Police said the Bruce Highway was not blocked as a result of the crash.